NAB2017: DDN To Showcase MEDIAScaler Storage, New WOS Object-Storage Capabilities

DataDirect Networks (SL8016) will feature the latest technologies and best practices for meeting and exceeding the requirements of modern media workflows.



The DDN MEDIAScaler storage solution delivers the highest performance while handling every aspect of the media lifecycle — ingest, editing, transcoding, collaboration, distribution, automated tiering, active archive and cloud — on a single, simple-to-manage platform. DDN’s integrated, end-to-end storage platforms deliver the necessary scale, capacity, access options, and bandwidth capabilities for today’s demanding high-resolution media workflows.

DDN will also be highlighting its recently announced WOS object-storage capabilities, including its new Extended ObjectAssure data protection and S3 multi-site connectivity options that lower archive and disk backup costs and outperform public cloud for data-transfer speed and reliability. With higher resolution, increased frame rates, VR, and 3D stretching the limits of production storage, highly responsive, active archive solutions are gaining traction as organizations look for ways to keep more assets online and easily accessible but within budget.

“The new digitized world demands infrastructure solutions that are extremely scalable and flexible in terms of delivery performance and connectivity models and that offer full data protection with a wide choice of user-selected protection methods,” says Amita Potnis, research manager in IDC’s Storage team. “With continual innovation in object-storage technologies and features, DDN’s object-storage platform is leading end users along this path of digitization.”

Extended ObjectAssure expands customer choice of protection methods, providing a wide variety of data-protection options. WOS’s low-overhead expenses make the cost of object storage competitive with tape storage alternatives. It also enables faster rebuild times that lower the risk of data loss during a rebuild and eliminate or limit performance impacts of drive failures.

DDN’s expanded S3 multi-site capabilities bolster collaboration, disaster recovery, and content distribution for customers with multi-site data-sharing needs and provide fast, error-free data transfers. With DDN’s S3 interface, customers have a faster, cost-effective, secure, and reliable alternative to public clouds.

“Object storage is really coming into its own with surging adoption across key use cases, like large active archives, multi-site collaboration, content distribution, disk backup, and disaster recovery,” says Laura Shepard, senior director, product marketing, DDN. “The new WOS features give our customers the lowest data-protection overhead option in the industry, which directly translates to big cost savings. For sites that need to move a lot of data quickly and reliably for collaboration or backup, the new S3 multi-site feature delivers sizeable numbers of large objects faster and more reliably than public-cloud solutions.”

DDN’s suite of WOS object storage solutions includes WOS as software-only and several appliances that start as small as a few hundred terabytes.

The simplicity of the WOS architecture allows organizations to start as small as a single WOS appliance in 4RU and scale in single-node increments. WOS can deliver up to a quarter million drives in a solitary, shared namespace and provide a single view of files and objects, allowing it to provide high-performance storage for active archive and collaboration environments seamlessly.

The new WOS data-protection and connectivity features are available this quarter across DDN’s WOS solution suite.

Also at the DDN Booth

Representatives of Kollins Communications will be in the booth to discuss how Kollins decreased its video-production time by 600% with DDN and to show how its customers are leveraging Kollins/DDN solutions to deliver multiscreen, UHD point-of-sale content reliably and cost-effectively. DDN will also highlight how other customers, such as Deluxe and Filmlance, are leveraging DDN storage solutions to solve their toughest data-related challenges.

DDN will also introduce its customer video highlighting MLB Networks’ use of DDN storage to streamline access to petabytes of live and archived HD video content. In addition to being shown in DDN’s booth, the video will be available on the company’s website and complements DDN’s MLB Networks case study.

Several DDN partners will demonstrate their DDN-integrated solutions in the DDN booth and share best practices for achieving industry-leading performance and scale for key media workflows:

Broadpeak: Broadpeak representatives will present the benefits of cloud-PVR (personal video recorder) and discuss the features implemented in a DDN/Broadpeak solution to help manage private and

shared copy, with just-in-time packaging and storage optimization.

DataFrameworks: DataFrameworks representatives will discuss their ClarityNow solution with DDN’s MEDIAScaler parallel file and WOS object-storage solutions. ClarityNow delivers near–real-time storage analytics, file indexing, and visualization to improve efficiency for all stakeholders in the workflow. DDN–custom-developed modules for ClarityNow allow any credentialed member of a production team to access key statistics quickly and easily and to perform production-specific data manipulation.

GIC: GIC representatives will highlight their digital-video-processing (DVP) solution used in conjunction with MEDIAScaler. They will also discuss how the GIC DVP delivers mastering, versioning, quality control, automation, and any-file processing in a single solution, offering capabilities typically managed separately in other applications.

IBM: IBM representatives will discuss IBM’s Spectrum Scale and how it is used by MEDIAScaler. Built from the ground up to scale capacity with no bottlenecks, Spectrum Scale is a flexible, high-performance parallel file system for large-scale, cost-optimized, content repositories.

In addition, DDN partner ASG Technologies (Atempo) will demonstrate its DDN-integrated solution in Booth SL11130. DDN and Atempo offer an integrated solution built on DDN’s WOS and ASG’s Digital Archive to address the active archiving, collaboration, and massive storage needs of media and entertainment companies.

Attendee Activities

Happy Hour: On Tuesday April 25, DDN will host attendees from 5 to 7 p.m. in a happy hour sponsored by DDN and partners DataFrameworks and StorExcel.

Free Expo Access: Visit http://www.ddn.com/company/events/nab/ to register for free Expo access to exclusive end-to-end solution demos and storage consultations with DDN’s world-class architects.

Meet With DDN: Company executives, senior-level engineering staff, customers, partners, and industry workflow experts will be available to meet at the booth to discuss the latest DDN technology products and innovations that give users the power to produce and deliver content faster and more efficiently — from VR and immersive content to broadcast, post production and content delivery.

PlayStation VR and PS4 Bundle: When you schedule time to see a demo or meet with DDN, you’ll be entered to win a Sony PlayStation VR and PS4 bundle.